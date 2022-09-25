Your View | Rural voters are waking up

People are realizing that what is at stake in the midterms is bigger than any one ego or any one issue. What’s at stake is whether our Republic, in its representative form, will be able to function for the benefit of working Americans and their families; or whether it will simply gridlock because corporate and moneyed interests don’t want all Americans to have access to the fundamental freedoms on which this country was built.

Rural voters are waking up to the fact that there could be no greater infringement by government into the lives of working families, than to force them to have a child they cannot afford, usually at the expense of the children they already have.

Rural voters are waking up to the fact that Republicans who would oppose workers having the right to organize and bargain for a living wage and basic health care, do it because it leads to higher profits and bigger bonuses for those at the very top. Corporate CEOs out earn the frontline worker 670 to 1. That means if you make $35,000 per year in your job working for a major corporation, the CEO makes $23, 450,000.

Rural Voters are waking up to the fact that the public education that is being offered to their children is being watered down by unfounded hysteria over children reading classic literature that teaches critical thinking not critical race theory. College won’t be an option for our children if we aren’t providing the most comprehensive public education possible.

While trades are essential and honorable professions that are critical to our society at every level, I’ve never heard a legislator say he wanted his child to be Joe the Plumber. He just wants Joe the Plumber’s vote.

Early voting began on September 23rd. Love your neighbor. Vote Democrat.

Editor’s Note — Stancill is the chair of the Washington County Virginia Democratic Party.