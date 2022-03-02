 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View: Running red lights is No. 1 reason for car crashes

Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s increasing enforcement of traffic laws by focusing on speed limits, buckling up and avoiding distracted driving is laudable but ignores the cause of our city’s nearly 32% increase in crashes entirely.

Unless Bristol exists in a unique time/space discontinuity, the Federal Department of Transportation statistics should apply to our city as well and clearly point to a single cause of our national increase in crashes, pedestrian injuries and vehicular deaths.

Running red lights is the No. 1 problem.

Speeding, failure to buckle up, child safety seat misuse and distracted driving while using electronic devices are all relevant to our safety but especially come into play when the driver runs a red light. The data (another word for facts, not opinion) are clear. If a vehicle is in the intersection and the light is red, the law has been broken.

Modern and progressive cities like Johnson City and Kingsport have addressed this reality by installing many more intersection cameras than our city has even contemplated embracing. The insurance industry recognizes this as well — we all pay a higher premium for car insurance in their relative absence. The vocal opponents to intersection cameras are precisely those who like to run red lights.

Since there cannot be a police car with a camera at every intersection with a traffic light, my suggestion is simple. The police department should solicit video evidence from any driver with a dash cam, provide a downloadable site for these short videos and provide public feedback for the results.

We are all in this together.

