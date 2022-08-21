Your View | Run, Liz, run

I am a Democrat who joined the party to support Joe Biden. I have never regretted that decision. Biden is a good man, and a good president. I support him and hope that he runs and wins the Democratic Party’s nomination.

I also want Liz Cheney to run for the Republican Party nomination.

I want her to run because I have watched her put country and Constitution above party and self when it mattered.

I want her to run because America desperately needs a loyal opposition party, and Liz would ensure the Republican Party becomes that.

I want her to run because not all the good ideas reside in the Democratic Party.

I want her to run because if she wins, the transition from Biden would be seamless, as the reins of power are handed from one pro-America, competent president to another.

I want her to run because for two years, I have watched her reflect, adjust her policy positions, and take difficult stands. I believe we will see more of that from her.

I want her to run, and I want her to win the GOP nomination. I want this because I would like to spend the next presidential term as I have spent this one: confident that the winner of the presidential election is an individual who loves this country and its Constitution.

America’s political polarization has paralyzed us. More often than not, those attempting to work across the aisle get primaried and demonized. We must move beyond this if the American experiment is going to continue and succeed.

If Liz runs in 2024, I pledge to support her. Fellow Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who still value the Constitution and rule of law, in Tennessee this support will matter a great deal. I beg you to join me.