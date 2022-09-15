Your View | Rhythm & Roots - 'Great festival done right'

I just attended my first Rhythm and Roots Festival and I do not consider myself a “country music fan,” but I wanted to send a shout out to the festival organizers and all the amazing musicians who performed over the weekend.

I attended with my good friend who is a local and I trusted him to lead me in the right direction. I was not disappointed.

There were too many stages to catch every act, but I loved Bill and the Belles, War and Treaty, the Jerry Douglas Band, M.S.G. Acoustic Blues Trio, Missy Raines and Alleghany, the Farm and Fun Time Show, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, and Roseanne Cash.

As someone who has been involved in events throughout my career, I take note of how events are run.

Coming off the National Black Theatre Festival here in Winston-Salem with 60,000 people coming to see over 130 performances in various venues around town, I know what it takes to put on an event like this. Here are my comments:

The newspaper coverage in advance was very helpful in learning about the performers and choosing where to go. The map in the paper was helpful and after day one, I could find my way to stages, the portapotty lineup, and food trucks, all very important.

The stages were well placed and having some chairs set up was helpful for those of us older folks who didn’t want to drag chairs from place to place. Although some shows started a little late, that was not unexpected for an event of this size, and the sound equipment functioned well at the stages where I attended shows.

The great lineup of various music genres – from new country to Appalachian folk to blues to rock (War and Treaty were hot!) truly offered something for everyone, even someone like me who was initially unsure of what to expect.

The diversity of performers, the number of women, especially women heading up bands, and the amazing talent of the young musicians was what I found most amazing.

Great festival, done right. I’ll be back!