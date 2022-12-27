Your View | Revisiting the Christmas story

Texas Governor, Gregg Abbott, a practicing Catholic who cites spirituality for his political positions, was presumably responsible for offloading a bus of immigrants near Vice President Kamala Harris’ official Washington residence on Christmas Eve.

There is no transportation hub in the area, and nearby Washington Cathedral had “sold out” of seats for the midnight Eucharist. One can only assume this was a political stunt, meant to call attention to US immigration policy.

The migrants from south Texas, many of them children, were left in life-threatening cold conditions on the street. Fortunately, a local aid group took them to a church on Capitol Hill to receive assistance.

In this Christmas week, perhaps it is worth revisiting the ancient story of Christ’s birth. Mary and Joseph were foreigners in Bethlehem and not exactly welcomed by the locals.

Rev. Dr. Serene Jones, president of Union Theological Seminary, writes: “As our eyes fall upon the familiar manger scenes scattered throughout our churches and homes this Christmas season, it is hard not to think about the millions of people who are seeking refuge from terror and oppression now 2,000 years later. Where will they go? Who will give them shelter?”

Helping the poor is a basic tenet of the Christian faith, a point seemingly lost on Governor Abbott and other politicians full of anti-immigrant vitriol.

Timothy Hagy | Bristol, Virginia