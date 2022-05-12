 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Required ID for Virginia fishing permit just one more intrusion into our lives

I’m a little upset.

My husband has to get an ID in order to get a fishing permit in Virginia. He no longer has a valid driver’s permit due to health issues.

In going to the DMV, we needed two pieces of mail (light bill, or some type of mail with address) to certify address and a birth certificate.

This man has served 27 years in the military for his country, and that ID is not good enough to get a fishing permit?

With all the free stuff our government hands out to noncitizens, it burns me up to go through this to obtain a fishing permit in Virginia.

Our government is falling apart, and no one really cares. Rights are taken away daily, and those who have served their country and those who still want to work and support their families are treated the worse.

This experience today with the DMV is just one of our country’s intrusions into our lives. For a disability permit, a person has to be 100% disability; 70% don’t get it. It seems that all local, state and federal governments are against their citizens.

I think they are trying to control every move we make, and I see it happening every day in our lives.

