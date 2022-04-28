Your View: Representation means listening to constituents' concerns

We have a representation problem in Southwest Virginia.

My political science students will tell you that, while there are various ways to measure this concept, representation at its core is about listening to the people, meeting with the people, trying to express constituents’ needs to those in power if you exist outside the bodies where laws are made, and if by chance you are lucky enough to be elected, working on behalf of the citizens in your district.

There is no clearer picture of the lack of representation in Southwest Virginia than what was on display at “Pancakes and Politics” last week, sponsored by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. They brought together a panel of “representatives” from our area who serve in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate. There was one question posed to each person from the moderator and then one question from an audience member.

Not one person on that panel discussed the landfill in Bristol. Not a single person.

This was an event held by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. You know, the place where citizens have been organizing every single weekend to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis playing out in the city.

I shouldn’t have been surprised. In my conversations with the leaders of HOPE for Bristol and other local organizations working on helping citizens breathe easier in the city of Bristol by distributing air purifiers, I knew that this crisis has been largely ignored by the “representatives” in our area. These “representatives” have not met with the citizens who have been most affected by this crisis. They have not sat with them and listened to their health concerns. Neither have the candidates for the 9th Congressional District, who would like to unseat Congressman Morgan Griffith. I’ve been following all of their campaigns, and none of them have even paid lip service to this issue. This issue and those citizens are being ignored.

The landfill issue isn’t “partisan” in the sense that it isn’t owned by one party or another. It affects all citizens near it no matter who they vote for.

When citizens do not feel heard, it affects whether they get involved in the political process. It impacts their political efficacy. I’m disappointed and frustrated by inaction by all people (Democrats and Republicans) who have the ability to do something about this — whether that is to bring attention to this crisis, meet with those who have been affected or work on solutions.

It is a disgrace that our political leaders and candidates do not do more to address this.

