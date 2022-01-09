Your View | Rep. Harshbarger’s lack of moral behavior is a disgrace unworthy of East Tennessee

To be clear, in the long term, politicians are not particularly competent in their attempts at self-serving governance or even selfless governance.

Congresswoman Rep. Diane Harshbarger of Tennessee’s 1st District amply demonstrated Nov. 17 her lack of ethics and her copious opportunism, so typical of U.S. legislators. Harshbarger’s refusal to censure and condemn Rep. Paul Gosar for his death threat against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and threat against President Biden is most revealing of her deficiency of character.

She joins Rep. Gosar in their fawning and pusillanimous obeisance to the psychopath Trump and the sleazy Machiavellian Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

It is tragic that our more than 245-year endeavor to achieve democracy is endangered by his baseness and her complicity.

We were forewarned that her election would be a negative eclipse of event the sycophant Phil Roe and predecessors.

Harshbarger’s lack of moral behavior is a disgrace unworthy of East Tennessee.

Elections matter.