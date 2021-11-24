Your View: Remember to pray for and give thanks to Native Americans on Thanksgiving

Soon another Thanksgiving Day celebration will be coming forth in our nation.

We know this event is set aside as a reminder to give thanks unto God for many blessings great and small.

However, let us not forget that the Native Americans alongside the Pilgrims contributed to the first Thanksgiving here in America.

Also, we know that every day is Thanksgiving.

During this month of November, it is appropriately a celebration of Native American Indian Heritage Month.

Native American Indians found a place in America and made vast contributions to all aspects of existence. Government, diet, medicine, arts, crafts, culture and religion were all influenced by Native Americans. They helped shape the destiny of this country.

Also, give credit where it is due. Native American Indians created the first democracy in the world, and various Indian nations influenced the formation of the government of the United States of America.

In Scripture, we know it sheds light unto all of us with words of truth from God.

“Continue in prayer and watch in the same with Thanksgiving.” (Colossians 4:2)