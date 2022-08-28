 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results

  • Updated
  • 0

The Sullivan County Jail is bursting at the seams, again, with the most recent report showing we have 944 people — parents, siblings, employees, neighbors — locked up in there.

I’ll forever remember choking on my coffee upon reading, three years ago, that after several years and “hundreds of painstaking hours,” studying the issue of jail overcrowding, the County Corrections Partnership Committee reported that solutions were “elusive as they are expensive.”

The decrepit jail was outdated when it was built and needed replacing anyway, but now that construction is underway, it’s more important than ever that we face this fact: A bigger jail has never and will never heal the social ills that have led us to lock away so many of our people. Nor will more police, more petty arrests, pre-trial detention (for the poor), overzealous prosecution, or harsher punishment. We’ve tried those strategies for decades, and not only have they proven ineffective, the consequential separation, traumatization and financial exploitation of our region’s families has reinforced the very cycles of poverty, substance use, and violence public safety strategies should address.

People are also reading…

What will?

Culture change, commitment to community-driven solutions, and changes in policy and practice informed and ultimately led by the people most affected.

More to come.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Run, Liz, run

If Liz runs in 2024, I pledge to support her. Fellow Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who still value the Constitution and rule of law, in Tennessee this support will matter a great deal. I beg you to join me.

Your View | Naming the new school on the hill

When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Good luck to the School Board in this endeavor. Of course, you could allow the citizens of Bristol, Virginia, the opportunity to suggest names for the new school if you dare.

Your View | Am I next?

Your View | Am I next?

Save me the self-serving diatribe, Congressman Morgan Griffith, regarding your commitments to Southwest Virginia and your Congressional votes on gun legislation.

Your View | Politicians should know something about governing

For many in the GOP one of the disqualifying factors for selecting a politician is the fact that the individual may actually be a politician. Politicians are government practitioners and are or should be experts in laws and regulations. This is why most politicians are lawyers.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts