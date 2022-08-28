Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results

The decrepit jail was outdated when it was built and needed replacing anyway, but now that construction is underway, it’s more important than ever that we face this fact: A bigger jail has never and will never heal the social ills that have led us to lock away so many of our people. Nor will more police, more petty arrests, pre-trial detention (for the poor), overzealous prosecution, or harsher punishment. We’ve tried those strategies for decades, and not only have they proven ineffective, the consequential separation, traumatization and financial exploitation of our region’s families has reinforced the very cycles of poverty, substance use, and violence public safety strategies should address.