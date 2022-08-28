Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results

The Sullivan County Jail is bursting at the seams, again, with the most recent report showing we have 944 people — parents, siblings, employees, neighbors — locked up in there.
I’ll forever remember choking on my coffee upon reading, three years ago, that after several years and “hundreds of painstaking hours,” studying the issue of jail overcrowding, the County Corrections Partnership Committee reported that solutions were “elusive as they are expensive.”
The decrepit jail was outdated when it was built and needed replacing anyway, but now that construction is underway, it’s more important than ever that we face this fact: A bigger jail has never and will never heal the social ills that have led us to lock away so many of our people. Nor will more police, more petty arrests, pre-trial detention (for the poor), overzealous prosecution, or harsher punishment. We’ve tried those strategies for decades, and not only have they proven ineffective, the consequential separation, traumatization and financial exploitation of our region’s families has reinforced the very cycles of poverty, substance use, and violence public safety strategies should address.
What will?
Culture change, commitment to community-driven solutions, and changes in policy and practice informed and ultimately led by the people most affected.
More to come.