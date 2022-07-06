 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Recent majority opinions ignore Ninth Amendment

“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Concurring with the majority in Griswold v. State of Connecticut (1965), Justice Arthur Goldberg wrote, “the language and history of the Ninth Amendment reveal that the framers of the Constitution believed that there are additional fundamental rights, protected from governmental infringement, which exist alongside those fundamental rights specifically mentioned in the first eight constitutional amendments.”

The majority opinions issued by the current court, sitting only because power-hungry Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump forced their appointments, ignores both the text and the history of the Constitution. Both the Federalist and the Anti-Federalists feared such an irresponsible majority as we now have.

Our 9th District Congressperson, Morgan Griffith, shows either his ignorance or his lack of concern for constitutional governance in his praise for these recent decisions.

Of course, abortion was not mentioned in the original document because women were not granted rights. Once one is recognized as a citizen, full rights of citizenship come with that recognition. Morgan Griffith and his fellow extremists must be removed from government if our rights are to be protected.

I call them extremists, not conservatives. Conservatives protect the status quo. Change will usually be for the worse, so change a little as possible. Griffith and his fellow radicals are protecting nothing but their own privileges while they subvert the rights of others.

