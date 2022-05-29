 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Reasons for mass shootings

  • 0

In Matthew 24 Jesus said just before he returns it will be, “as the days of Noah.” Genesis 6 tells us about the days of Noah, “The earth was filled with violence.”

Recently we had mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, where 10 died and Uvalde, Texas, where 21 died.

The website www.christianheadlines.com article, “What we know about gunmen who carry out mass shootings,” said two criminologists who study public mass shooters conclude, “Some perpetrators are seeking fame and notoriety. However, most school shooters are motivated by a generalized anger. Their path to violence involves self-hate and despair turned outward at the world. ...” One Christian professor said, “Almost every major school shooter since Columbine suffered from dad-deprivation. Hurt boys hurt others.”

Dennis Prager lists four reasons, and I added three more for the increase in mass shootings:

1. Decline of religion. Religion provides a needed community. Churchgoers don’t do mass shootings.

People are also reading…

2. Decline in marriage. Marriage matures men. Married men don’t do mass shootings.

3. Decline of positive male role models. Less fathers raising their children than ever before.

4. Left encourages grievance and victim mentality causing evil.

5. Decline in value of life due to legal abortion.

6. Decline in empathy for others because of violent video games and movies celebrating death.

7. America has rejected Jesus. Without Jesus people are filled with anger, selfishness and hopelessness.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Baby formula bias

Our representative in Washington is telling everyone that President Biden is to blame for the baby formula crisis. Why? Because he has no contribution to make, having decided that gridlock is the best kind of government. Let’s look at the real story behind the baby formula crisis:

Your View | Not a greasy spoon

In the article, Mother’s is referred to as a “greasy spoon,” which is defined in Merriam Webster’s dictionary as “a dingy, small, cheap restaurant.” The term is probably more often used as a derogatory, and Mother’s didn’t quite fit that bill — nor was it the aim of the owners.

Your View | Passenger rail extension isn’t just about Bristol

Stops in Roanoke and Bristol build a customer base for passenger rail. A station in Abingdon makes the service convenient for the coalfield communities, one in Wytheville opens it to the I-77 corridor, and the Radford stop enables Radford University students to benefit as well.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts