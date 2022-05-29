Your View | Reasons for mass shootings

In Matthew 24 Jesus said just before he returns it will be, “as the days of Noah.” Genesis 6 tells us about the days of Noah, “The earth was filled with violence.”

Recently we had mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, where 10 died and Uvalde, Texas, where 21 died.

The website www.christianheadlines.com article, “What we know about gunmen who carry out mass shootings,” said two criminologists who study public mass shooters conclude, “Some perpetrators are seeking fame and notoriety. However, most school shooters are motivated by a generalized anger. Their path to violence involves self-hate and despair turned outward at the world. ...” One Christian professor said, “Almost every major school shooter since Columbine suffered from dad-deprivation. Hurt boys hurt others.”

Dennis Prager lists four reasons, and I added three more for the increase in mass shootings:

1. Decline of religion. Religion provides a needed community. Churchgoers don’t do mass shootings.

2. Decline in marriage. Marriage matures men. Married men don’t do mass shootings.

3. Decline of positive male role models. Less fathers raising their children than ever before.

4. Left encourages grievance and victim mentality causing evil.

5. Decline in value of life due to legal abortion.

6. Decline in empathy for others because of violent video games and movies celebrating death.

7. America has rejected Jesus. Without Jesus people are filled with anger, selfishness and hopelessness.