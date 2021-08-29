Your View: Protect yourself and others: Wear a mask and get vaccinated

The current surge in COVID-19 infections with the delta variant demands that we redouble our efforts to protect ourselves and others from this deadly virus. Our best protection includes masks over the nose and mouth, the COVID-19 vaccines, “social distancing,” and handwashing, as well as avoiding crowds, unvaccinated people and non-maskers.

Masks that cover your nose and mouth prevent nose/mouth mucus droplets from getting to other people. The viruses depend on their free ride on those mucus droplets to get from an infected person to their next victim. They get out of the infected person’s nose and mouth through breathing and talking. They get into the next person’s body via his/her nose. Your mask (covering your nose and mouth) prevents transfer of mucus droplets and viruses from you to another person or from another person to you.

The vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in preventing disease with COVID-19 and in making the illness milder if you do get sick, thus keeping you out of the hospital, the ICU and the morgue. They have been shown to be effective against the delta variant, too, especially in preventing serious illness and death.