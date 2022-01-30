Your View: Professional educators, not politicians, should decide what's taught

A high priority in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign indicated that parents should determine public school curriculum.
His executive order disallowing any upsetting topics in schools looks to be a first step in fulfilling his campaign promise.
The irony in this proposition is our proximity to Dayton, Tennessee where the Tennessee v. Scopes trial took place. Tennessee violated scientific principles as well as the separation of church and state in determining what was to be taught in school.
We must learn from history and not repeat it. Allow the professional educators to do their jobs.