Your View | Post-Roe message should be ‘Impotence is God’s will’

  • Updated
Since the hundreds of people who harassed patients outside clinics and doctors’ offices that provided abortion are now without a job, I have a suggestion. Find the doctors, telemedicine websites and mail order pharmacies that prescribe Viagra and Cialis and protest them. Not only do these drugs endanger the lives of the fathers who take them, but also “Don’t take the blue pill; impotence is God’s will.”

