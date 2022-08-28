Since the hundreds of people who harassed patients outside clinics and doctors’ offices that provided abortion are now without a job, I have a suggestion. Find the doctors, telemedicine websites and mail order pharmacies that prescribe Viagra and Cialis and protest them. Not only do these drugs endanger the lives of the fathers who take them, but also “Don’t take the blue pill; impotence is God’s will.”
Your View | Post-Roe message should be ‘Impotence is God’s will’
- By Barbara Schwartz | Abingdon, Virginia
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
If Liz runs in 2024, I pledge to support her. Fellow Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who still value the Constitution and rule of law, in Tennessee this support will matter a great deal. I beg you to join me.
What Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe called “the death of truth” flourished during the Trump administration and now has become the operating principle of Trumpist Republicans, along with their embrace of irrational conspiracy theories. Their mendacity has also proven deadly.
When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Good luck to the School Board in this endeavor. Of course, you could allow the citizens of Bristol, Virginia, the opportunity to suggest names for the new school if you dare.
So, what’s the deal with Medicaid expansion? Why does our state government refuse to go there? It would have cost Tennessee nothing to expand. How many tens of thousands suffer from untreated health problems for fear of the cost of treatment?
Save me the self-serving diatribe, Congressman Morgan Griffith, regarding your commitments to Southwest Virginia and your Congressional votes on gun legislation.
Your View | Result of banning books, school concepts can be seen in history of Hitler’s Nazi Germany
I recommend people to read the history of Nazi Germany under Adolph Hitler if they wish to see the result of laws against teaching banned concepts in schools.
For many in the GOP one of the disqualifying factors for selecting a politician is the fact that the individual may actually be a politician. Politicians are government practitioners and are or should be experts in laws and regulations. This is why most politicians are lawyers.
It was a privilege to have Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner visit his constituency at the farmers market in Abingdon, Virginia Tuesday, August 23.
Your View | Thank you, Camp for Kids, for scholarships helping 177 students to attend, accept Christ
Thank you, Camp for Kids, for giving 177 students an incredible week at camp. Because of this generosity, 113 kids accepted Christ as their savior.