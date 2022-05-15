Your View | Poor Mark Matney

I love reading the political letters to the editor.

It’s so easy to see which writers have never read the Constitution’s 1791 Bill of Rights nor Virginia’s 1776 Declaration of Rights which identifies the secured unalienable rights of the people. Nor have they read the Constitution’s Article 1, Section 8, Clause 1 through 18 which identifies the jurisdiction, areas, Congress can write and pass laws and 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or the people.”

Even more entertaining is reading the Roe v. Wade opinion letters.

The writers obviously have never read the above enumerated rights documents nor have they read Alito’s leaked draft opinion, which is educational as to government’s Constitutional powers in the area of abortion.

This past Sunday was fun reading the criticism of Mark Matney for expressing his secured right of free speech. His comments were not under the commissioner’s office but his personal capacity. The big reveal was the writer appears not to have ever read the history of the “separation of church and state.”

The separation was to prohibit funding to a specific religion because in the early American colonies some states actually allotted tax dollars to the predominate religion of that colony.

He was again admonished to focus on the county’s debt which actually falls to the county supervisors to exploit avenues for payoff.

Poor Mark Matney — taking a beat down for being concerned with sexually explicit books being made available to elementary age boys and girls. Where does he get off?