Your View | Politicians should know something about governing

It is healthy for Americans to complain about how our governments are operated. We select the people who run governments based on our perception of their ability to act as we want. We look at education and experience and listen to their opinions on a range of topics.

For many in the GOP one of the disqualifying factors for selecting a politician is the fact that the individual may actually be a politician. For some reason the ability to work within the political framework created by our Constitution is less valuable than having enjoyed some success in the business world. Something about business acumen should magically translate directly to political achievement.

I find this notion ridiculous. The stated goal of any good business person is to separate as much money from as many people in return for as little product as is legally possible. This is not a condemnation of business or business people. It is capitalism. It has been one of the pillars of American society. But it is not the same as governing.

GM does not have weapons and is not responsible for defending our country. Walmart does not respond to 911 calls or have fire or police departments. IBM does not negotiate peace treaties to prevent or end wars. GE does not write laws to protect us from other’s abuses.

Governments do those things. Politicians are government practitioners. Politicians are or should be experts in laws and regulations. This is why most politicians are lawyers. Similar to the notion that most heart surgeons are doctors.