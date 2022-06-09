 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Politicians are quick to congratulate themselves

  • 0

I have noticed that many local and state politicians are taking a victory lap to congratulate themselves for their new budget. However, I must say that some of their actions leave a lot to be desired for the citizens of Virginia. I will not even go into their changing of legislation through the budget process. That has “GOP” written all over it and not the purpose of this letter.

A great deal was made about the problems with “equity” in education, although the 800 million in school construction money is a perfect example of “equity in action.” That money is not coming from the taxpayers of Southwest Virginia, it is coming from taxpayers in Northern Virginia, Tidewater and Richmond. The same with increased salaries, which is the purpose of this letter.

I am unclear when it became appropriate to raise the salary of corrections officers above those of school teachers in our area. The new minimum salary of $42,000 for corrections officers is more than a teacher in Smyth County makes with 13 years of experience, and new state police officers will make more than teachers with over 20 years of experience. While I appreciate the inherent dangers of those jobs, we have all been reminded recently that teachers are often in greater danger in their classrooms than the law enforcement officers who were hired to protect them. Never mind that teachers will have spent a sizable amount of their own money to prepare for their profession while law enforcement training is often fully funded by the government.

People are also reading…

Perhaps our politicians should consider their disregard for education in favor of law enforcement before they pat themselves on their back. I would also encourage voters to consider this when state Senate elections take place in 2023.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Freedom from religion

We live in a country that allows people to follow the religious beliefs of their choice. Whatever deity and associated pronouncements are yours to believe and practice. This freedom seems to be an ultimate answer for spiritual contentment.

Your View | More than thoughts and prayers

How many children, as well as adults, have to die before the spineless legislators in Washington and state capitols stand up against the powerful gun lobby? The only thing they offer victims are "thoughts and prayers." That doesn't heal and certainly does not bring back the dead.

Your View | Saving money

Previously, when asked why saving money is so hard for so many people I would quickly blame the problem on the oppressive capitalistic system. But two things can be true, so now I know it’s also because people don’t know how to save money. Now I realize I really can save money.

Your View | Gun safety

Our national leaders need to be advocates for gun safety. Background checks are a major obstacle to gun safety. Write your congressman and ask them to support extended background checks for unlicensed persons and background checks for all firearm sales or transfers.

Your View | Passenger rail extension isn’t just about Bristol

Stops in Roanoke and Bristol build a customer base for passenger rail. A station in Abingdon makes the service convenient for the coalfield communities, one in Wytheville opens it to the I-77 corridor, and the Radford stop enables Radford University students to benefit as well.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts