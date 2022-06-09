Your View | Politicians are quick to congratulate themselves

I have noticed that many local and state politicians are taking a victory lap to congratulate themselves for their new budget. However, I must say that some of their actions leave a lot to be desired for the citizens of Virginia. I will not even go into their changing of legislation through the budget process. That has “GOP” written all over it and not the purpose of this letter.

A great deal was made about the problems with “equity” in education, although the 800 million in school construction money is a perfect example of “equity in action.” That money is not coming from the taxpayers of Southwest Virginia, it is coming from taxpayers in Northern Virginia, Tidewater and Richmond. The same with increased salaries, which is the purpose of this letter.

I am unclear when it became appropriate to raise the salary of corrections officers above those of school teachers in our area. The new minimum salary of $42,000 for corrections officers is more than a teacher in Smyth County makes with 13 years of experience, and new state police officers will make more than teachers with over 20 years of experience. While I appreciate the inherent dangers of those jobs, we have all been reminded recently that teachers are often in greater danger in their classrooms than the law enforcement officers who were hired to protect them. Never mind that teachers will have spent a sizable amount of their own money to prepare for their profession while law enforcement training is often fully funded by the government.

Perhaps our politicians should consider their disregard for education in favor of law enforcement before they pat themselves on their back. I would also encourage voters to consider this when state Senate elections take place in 2023.