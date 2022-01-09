Your View | Planned Parenthood Clinic arsonist didn’t stop abortion but endangered health

Dear Knoxville Planned Parenthood Clinic arsonist:
You didn’t “stop abortion.” A network is quietly working to make sure that patients who wish to terminate their pregnancies are doing so.
What you may have done — shortened a grandmother’s life because her cervical cancer was not identified and treated in time; allowed a young man’s untreated chlamydia to scar his wife’s fallopian tubes and cause her infertility; preventing a brilliant young pitcher from accepting that D1 athletic scholarship because she didn’t start birth control but got pregnant with her childhood sweetheart.
It’s not about you.