 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Personal, religious opposition to abortion not a valid argument for outlawing it

  • 0

I’m pro-life. I support a social safety net that includes prenatal care and support for struggling single mothers, and broadening access to education and affordable housing. I oppose the death penalty and torture. Why? Because human life is sacred. Because of that belief, I oppose abortion.

But I can oppose abortion and understand the government is not obligated to make it illegal.

My belief that life is sacred stems from my Christian faith. According to the Constitution, the government cannot make laws based on beliefs rooted in any religion. Jews, Muslims and Christians disagree about when life begins, and many adherents within each faith hold a range of views. I do not want someone’s religious views on abortion, which are not reflective of a majority, enshrined into law any more than I want Congress legislating that I must quarantine during my menstrual cycle because Leviticus says I am unclean, or banning the consumption of pork, or requiring me to remain silent in the workplace because of something the Apostle Paul wrote to some Corinthians.

People are also reading…

But it is sin, you say?

Should the government send you to jail for holding back on your tithe, or for coveting your neighbor’s 60-inch TV? How is abortion more sinful than defunding Medicaid or school lunch programs? Is it worse than facilitating guns into the hands of demented individuals who murder children in their schools? Why do those calling abortion “sin” care nothing about these actual sins?

America is not a theocracy, and was never meant to be.

Abortion is horrible. No woman wants to have one. In the words of former President Bill Clinton, abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.” And, I would add, it should be between a woman, her doctor, and her God. There is no government role here.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Vote Angie Stanley for Sullivan County mayor

My friend, Angie Stanley, is running for Sullivan County mayor in the Republican primary. Angie is who we need as mayor. I hope you will learn more about Angie and stand with me in supporting her for our next Sullivan County Mayor.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts