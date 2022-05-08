Your View | Personal, religious opposition to abortion not a valid argument for outlawing it

I’m pro-life. I support a social safety net that includes prenatal care and support for struggling single mothers, and broadening access to education and affordable housing. I oppose the death penalty and torture. Why? Because human life is sacred. Because of that belief, I oppose abortion.

But I can oppose abortion and understand the government is not obligated to make it illegal.

My belief that life is sacred stems from my Christian faith. According to the Constitution, the government cannot make laws based on beliefs rooted in any religion. Jews, Muslims and Christians disagree about when life begins, and many adherents within each faith hold a range of views. I do not want someone’s religious views on abortion, which are not reflective of a majority, enshrined into law any more than I want Congress legislating that I must quarantine during my menstrual cycle because Leviticus says I am unclean, or banning the consumption of pork, or requiring me to remain silent in the workplace because of something the Apostle Paul wrote to some Corinthians.

But it is sin, you say?

Should the government send you to jail for holding back on your tithe, or for coveting your neighbor’s 60-inch TV? How is abortion more sinful than defunding Medicaid or school lunch programs? Is it worse than facilitating guns into the hands of demented individuals who murder children in their schools? Why do those calling abortion “sin” care nothing about these actual sins?

America is not a theocracy, and was never meant to be.

Abortion is horrible. No woman wants to have one. In the words of former President Bill Clinton, abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.” And, I would add, it should be between a woman, her doctor, and her God. There is no government role here.