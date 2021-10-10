 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Pandemic mental health
0 comments

Your View: Pandemic mental health

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regardless of your opinions, I think we can all agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard.

For those who were already struggling with their mental health, the pandemic exacerbated those issues. Many people who have never struggled with their mental health are now facing new anxieties and stressors. Looking out for ourselves and others can help us feel less alone.

So, what can we do? Talking to a doctor or therapist is always a good option. They can provide their expert opinion and give referrals to other resources within your community. Finding community or connecting with family, in a safe way, is another great option. Combatting isolation can be done by FaceTiming or calling those you miss, finding a Facebook group of people with similar interests, experiences, or struggles, or participating in low-risk activities.

The CDC has great information about what activities can be done safely and what activities are higher risk.

If you are in crisis or aren’t sure where to turn, contacting your community service board is a great option. They provide 24/7 crisis response and can get you set up with continuing services if needed. Financial assistance and sliding scale opportunities are usually available. Most insurance is accepted.

Contact your local community service board for further questions. If you or someone you know is in crisis or has thoughts of harming themselves or others, call 911 or the crisis number at 1 (866) 589-0265.

» Services for Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and Galax: https://www.mountrogers.org/ Phone: (276) 223-3200; Crisis: 1 (866) 589-0265

» Services for Washington County, Virginia, and Bristol, Virginia: https://highlandscsb.org/ Phone: (276) 525-1550 Crisis: 1 (866) 589-0265

» National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — services in English and Spanish: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ Phone: 1 (800) 273-8255

» Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio en Español Teléfono: 1 (888) 628-9454

» Online Crisis Response Chat, all members trained and certified in crisis response: https://www.imalive.org/

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic? In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. This has been a real eye-opener.

Letters

Your View: Move monument to Veterans Park to honor all veterans

I am a citizen of Washington County interested in the history of the Confederate monument to be moved for expansion of the courthouse. I hope the town and county leaders with agree upon an appropriate location for this statue at Veterans Park that will honor all our veterans.

Letters

Your View: We must question government to avoid another Afghanistan

I served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2006. Now I look at Afghanistan and wonder if I’ve wasted my life. We citizens need to start questioning our government and making them accountable. It’s our job, and until we start doing our job correctly, we get exactly what we deserve.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts