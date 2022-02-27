 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Out of the mouth of stutterer, article ordained strength

Your Sunday paper had an interesting article from Associated Press Science writer, Laura Ungar, “Research unravels biology of a mysterious condition: Stuttering,” about new research “exploring” the “biological underpinnings” of stuttering with the promise of “decreasing the stigma” and increasing “acceptance” and dispelling “a lot of mythology out there.”

It also mentioned the California psychiatrist who is “involved in testing potential medications for stuttering based on the science” (my italics). In her report she cited the new discoveries as “association” of “several genes,” several abnormalities of brain structure (corpus callosum, the thalamus, the basal ganglia) with the somewhat less than robustly scientific conclusion that though “the exact genetic causes may vary by child they probably (my italics) affect the brain in a similar way.” Similarly, she reports “studies have suggested (my italics) that stuttering may (my italics) be related to excessive … dopamine” and that some medicines “turn down dopamine or block its activity in a particular way.”

There is some implication that because of these “discoveries,” children with stuttering will not be made fun of or go home crying from frustration and humiliation.

Ironically, despite Ms. Ungar’s enthusiasm about “the science” and, no doubt, the additional research dollars this kind of enthusiasm bodes, she chooses to end her article, without comment (and without regard for shaming all those future medication consumers), with the 14-year-old stutterer who, apparently, hails from an old, passe mythology: Taking medicine is “just taking away a part of you … taking away part of your personality.”

Without his stutter, he said, he wouldn’t have set his sights on being a speech and language pathologist when he grows up. He wouldn’t have written a children’s book to inspire others. And he wouldn’t have overcome the challenges that made him brave.

Out of the mouth of stutterers … you have ordained strength.

