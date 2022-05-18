 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Our leaders in Washington lack the sense of a groundhog

  • Updated
  • 0

There's a groundhog living under the corner of an outbuilding in my back yard. His name is Gus. Gus ate almost all the green beans in my garden last summer and has marked his calendar for this year's crop.

Gus and I are at war.

But, aside from the bean eating, I have great respect for my groundhog. You see, Gus is smarter than our leaders in Washington. OK, I realize that's not saying much. Country Crock butter is smarter than the people in Washington, but hear me out.

If Gus had a pipeline bringing beans from Canada, he would be dancing a jig, singing, "You Ain't Nothing but a Hound Dog" and working like crazy to keep his XL pipeline humming day and night. He needs those beans from Canada.

And Gus would never turn up his nose at the beans in my garden, while trying to buy beans from Iran and Venezuela. No! Gus wants everyone in America to plant beans. Without that extra help, the price of beans could easily hit $5 a gallon.

Most of our leaders claim to be woke. Some of them are highly intelligent, but they don't have a lick of sense. The woke have caused great harm to America. Groundhogs are not woke.

People are also reading…

Gus is a male. His sweetheart is female. Gus knows that boys and girls are different. A lot of people are confused about that.

What about immigration? Do you think Gus would allow millions of groundhogs to trot across the border and sign up for free beans? Of course not. That would be crazy. Gus ain't crazy.

By now, most Americans have realized that Joe Biden is 10 years past his sell-by date and couldn't manage an all-night liquor store. Our country is in big trouble. But what can we do?

Well, friends, the answer is staring us in the face. We need to replace Joe Biden with a groundhog - a super smart, no nonsense, groundhog with strong values.

Gus would appreciate your support.

God bless America.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Griffith’s snake oil

Griffith is ostentatious in his preaching that he knows all the answers for women with unwanted pregnancies. This man is no better than a snake oil salesman, a charlatan selling false security to everyone concerned with losing rights presently guaranteed by the Constitution.

Your View | Baby formula bias

Our representative in Washington is telling everyone that President Biden is to blame for the baby formula crisis. Why? Because he has no contribution to make, having decided that gridlock is the best kind of government. Let’s look at the real story behind the baby formula crisis:

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts