Your View | Our leaders in Washington lack the sense of a groundhog

There's a groundhog living under the corner of an outbuilding in my back yard. His name is Gus. Gus ate almost all the green beans in my garden last summer and has marked his calendar for this year's crop.

Gus and I are at war.

But, aside from the bean eating, I have great respect for my groundhog. You see, Gus is smarter than our leaders in Washington. OK, I realize that's not saying much. Country Crock butter is smarter than the people in Washington, but hear me out.

If Gus had a pipeline bringing beans from Canada, he would be dancing a jig, singing, "You Ain't Nothing but a Hound Dog" and working like crazy to keep his XL pipeline humming day and night. He needs those beans from Canada.

And Gus would never turn up his nose at the beans in my garden, while trying to buy beans from Iran and Venezuela. No! Gus wants everyone in America to plant beans. Without that extra help, the price of beans could easily hit $5 a gallon.

Most of our leaders claim to be woke. Some of them are highly intelligent, but they don't have a lick of sense. The woke have caused great harm to America. Groundhogs are not woke.

Gus is a male. His sweetheart is female. Gus knows that boys and girls are different. A lot of people are confused about that.

What about immigration? Do you think Gus would allow millions of groundhogs to trot across the border and sign up for free beans? Of course not. That would be crazy. Gus ain't crazy.

By now, most Americans have realized that Joe Biden is 10 years past his sell-by date and couldn't manage an all-night liquor store. Our country is in big trouble. But what can we do?

Well, friends, the answer is staring us in the face. We need to replace Joe Biden with a groundhog - a super smart, no nonsense, groundhog with strong values.

Gus would appreciate your support.

God bless America.