Your View | Our country is moving backwards

Instead of forming a more perfect union, our country has gone backwards.

In my three score and 10 years, I have seen democracy enhanced.

I was a participant in the integration of Pulaski County Virginia Schools. A president resigned because no one is above the law. I lived through the assassination of a president and two candidates for president: Robert Kennedy and George Wallace were shot, Kennedy died and Wallace maimed for life. As I learned more about the history of man and the teachings of Jesus, I came to realize that, truly in the site of God, all men all are created equal. My ancestors, great-great grandfathers, all answered the call of their country/state and joined the Confederate army. Much human progress has occurred since then.

I learned through history classes at Pulaski High School and Virginia Tech that totalitarian countries banned free speech and banned books that were not friendly to their agenda. I was proud that in the United States of America that would not happen here.

