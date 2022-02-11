Your View | Our country is moving backwards

I was a participant in the integration of Pulaski County Virginia Schools. A president resigned because no one is above the law. I lived through the assassination of a president and two candidates for president: Robert Kennedy and George Wallace were shot, Kennedy died and Wallace maimed for life. As I learned more about the history of man and the teachings of Jesus, I came to realize that, truly in the site of God, all men all are created equal. My ancestors, great-great grandfathers, all answered the call of their country/state and joined the Confederate army. Much human progress has occurred since then.