Your View | Opioid trial was a clown show

In Wednesday’s edition of your paper, I read, “‘Dopesick’ does right by Appalachia” and felt compelled to respond.

Having a son who became addicted to Oxycontin at age 14 after being prescribed the drugs by an oral surgeon, I consider myself an expert on the subject. I watched my son go through counseling, drug court, a stint in prison, and too many relapses to count. I know all too well the effects of Purdue’s successful marketing of their number-one selling drug. Purdue was not only effective at flooding our county with highly addictive drugs they also managed to destroy families and incarcerate an awfully lot of people for the simple crime of being addicted.

To read that Judge Jones was “disturbed” by the lack of jail time for the Purdue executives, adds insult to injury. If the judge was truly disturbed, he could have rejected the deal. He is the judge and ultimate decider, after all.