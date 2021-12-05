Your View | Opioid trial was a clown show

In Wednesday’s edition of your paper, I read, “‘Dopesick’ does right by Appalachia” and felt compelled to respond.
Having a son who became addicted to Oxycontin at age 14 after being prescribed the drugs by an oral surgeon, I consider myself an expert on the subject. I watched my son go through counseling, drug court, a stint in prison, and too many relapses to count. I know all too well the effects of Purdue’s successful marketing of their number-one selling drug. Purdue was not only effective at flooding our county with highly addictive drugs they also managed to destroy families and incarcerate an awfully lot of people for the simple crime of being addicted.
To read that Judge Jones was “disturbed” by the lack of jail time for the Purdue executives, adds insult to injury. If the judge was truly disturbed, he could have rejected the deal. He is the judge and ultimate decider, after all.
I sincerely doubt that Jones or any other Southwest Virginia judge is disturbed when they sentence the addicts who come before them, often handing out lengthy prison sentences. I think it’s a safe bet that 85% or more of the people who fill our regional jails have a history of substance abuse, likely opiates. Add to that a system where the poor are appointed court appointed lawyers whose only objective is to get a plea agreement signed and close the case as quickly as possible.
If you want an understanding of how it feels to be “disturbed” talk to the people who are addicted and to their families. It is ironic that the money Purdue agrees to pay for their part in destroying countless thousands of lives will only help to incarcerate more individuals. That seems to be the American way of dealing with a disease — stick them in the “correctional” system. Surely, they’ll learn their lesson and immediately come out and lead a prosperous life.
It’s a clown show, and Jones is the ringleader.