Your View: Opioid addiction recovery requires moral courage from all of us

It would be a grave error to conclude from the article in Sunday’s paper, “Treatment for opioid addiction brings unfairness,” that it does not take a great deal of moral courage to deal with addiction, even when we see addiction as “a disease and not a moral failing.”

It takes a great deal of moral courage to admit that I am an addict, that my addiction has affected those around me, for which I must take full moral responsibility if I am to have any hope of a full recovery.

If there is any situation that takes more moral courage than a spouse or a parent of an addict to free themselves and their loved ones from the cycle of codependency, I’d love to hear about it!

It would take great moral courage for the medication-assisted recovery industry to acknowledge it is subject to the same pressures of institutional self-perpetuation and expansion that contributed so much to the opioid epidemic in the first place. (I don’t look for that to happen anytime soon.) And, therefore, it would take an amazing amount of moral courage for an intake worker in a Suboxone clinic to suggest that this particular client may not need to go on Suboxone for his or her recovery.

It would have taken great moral courage for politicians to have objected to the policies that promoted the opioid epidemic. None of them did.

Just as it would take great courage for a suburban citizen to support a treatment clinic in their neighborhood.

I would not presume to say that any particular person’s addiction is or is not a moral failing; only they should decide that. But I can say without any doubt that individual recovery and the community’s response to addiction requires a great deal of moral courage from all of us.