 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | OK, GOP, let free market take care of the coal industry

  • 0

Multiple media sources note that rural Republican General Assembly legislators, who may be fossil-fuel friendly, climate change deniers, are now super busy conniving to roll back most of the people- and earth-friendly enviro/energy state decarbonization laws enacted by Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly over the past two years.

These laws specifically include regulations including the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the Virginia Clean Energy Act and Virginia’s Vehicle Emission Standards. Why?

The mostly rural Republican legislators are adamant in rolling back this legislation because they are demanding that their own conservative “free markets” political-economic weaponry be engaged to “solve these issues their way.”

OK, so be it. If these same legislators are so hooked on free-market strategies, let’s save “we-the-taxpayers” many billions of dollars being allocated right now for federal and state programs in their own backyards.

These billions of taxpayer dollars are aimed at redeveloping a new post-coal economy for coal-country in Southwest Virginia, and Appalachia in general, where their own existing economies are in a death spiral.

People are also reading…

So, let’s just go ahead and “allow” those same conservative Republican free-market strategies to solve, sans our tax dollars, all of those rural economic issues as well.

So be it.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Withholding history makes ‘snowflakes’ of students

Not long ago the label “snowflake” was given to those who refused to participate in divisive speech. Now legislation is advancing to prevent teaching topics deemed divisive. The very persons who objected to snowflakes are taking steps to ensure our students’ status as snowflakes.

Your View | Stop exploiting Summer Wells

Many have taken the case of Summer Wells and pushed their own personal gain at her expense, whether it be social media, YouTube or any other form of for-profit media. This stirs up baseless rumors and only cause headaches for those involved in the case with the right intentions.

Your View | Inflation is high, but who is really in charge?

Many people wrongly assume the president is in charge of managing inflation. Actually, it is the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) that has been given a “dual mandate” from Congress to grow the economy while maintaining price stability. So, who do we blame?

Your View | Joe Biden is the worst; a lying communist dog

We ate fried baloney sandwiches and watched the news on TV. Joe Biden was talking about his first year in office, but I couldn't hear what he was saying because my wife was jumping up and down, beating on the TV with a cast iron skillet and yelling, "You're a lying communist dog!"

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts