Your View | Offended by statue opponents’ ignorance of US history

  0

In regard to the Washington County Board of Supervisors’ decision to have the statue of the Confederate soldier moved from the courthouse, I personally have something to say, and pardon me if I have to vent.

I have read, studied and researched on the American Civil War for 47 years. I still do not know everything about the conflict, but I am still learning. My great-grandfather was named David Wesley Mink, and he was raised in Botetourt County. His father, my great-great-grandfather, was a farmer by trade and also a member of the Virginia militia. In 1861 he was called up to serve in the 2nd Virginia Regiment, which became part of the famed “Stonewall Brigade.”

In the winter of 1862, David turned 18 and, defying his father’s wishes, slipped away from home to enlist in the Confederate army. Heading west, he was somewhere around the vicinity of what is now Emory, Virginia, when he came upon a wagon of (as he described them) “15 stout-hearted Virginia boys about my age.” He accepted their invitation to ride to the county seat (Abingdon), where, in front of courthouse, they enlisted in the 48th Virginia Regiment and served for the duration of the war.

In May 1903, David stood again on the courthouse square with his grown children and grandchildren and some survivors of his regiment as the statue was dedicated. They shook hands and embraced and sang some old songs from the war, and there were some tears as they remembered fallen comrades. The courthouse was where they enlisted and where they reunited, and I believe that is where it should remain.

After that reunion, David wrote something that he tucked away in his Bible. It was not discovered until years later after his death, and it read, “I remember those friendships well because they had been closest, they were forged in fire and blood and reinforced by the Confederate gray that we all had worn, by that rebel pride we all had at the outset, and later, by the sense of a world lost, a common heritage shared and forever gone, binding us together the way victory never would have.”

If there are any offended by that statue, then I can only say that I am offended by those people. However, it is not their race or ethnicity or creed or faith that offends me, it is their ignorance of U.S. history. Past is past and history is history; learn to accept it, and get over it.

