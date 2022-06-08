Your View: Note of thanks to those who supported Mendota Trail Conservancy

The Mendota Trail Conservancy has again been awarded additional financial support from Richmond. The hard work of Sen. Todd Pillion, supported by Dels. Terry Kilgore, Israel O'Quinn and William Wampler, deserves public recognition and accolades.

These elected representatives have been receptive to our community’s investment of volunteer hours in outdoor recreation as a leverage for more healthy citizens. These volunteers have come from both sides of the state line.

Such an attraction as the Mendota Trail will bring regional and national recognition, which enriches every one of us far beyond the health of trail users. Other large stakeholders in our region’s collective health should not be noticeably absent from this broad-based and worthy project.