Your View | Not a greasy spoon

I was happy to read in your May 16 article “Ax-throwing venue coming to the Old Mother’s Restaurant building” that a group of young men are working on a blast of a concept with a campy name for that building and I hope they find it as worthy a venture as the prior owners did theirs. That would be my grandmother and my aunt, who owned and operated Mother’s until deciding to sell and retire in 1980.

In the article, Mother’s is referred to as a “greasy spoon,” which is defined in Merriam Webster’s dictionary as “a dingy, small, cheap restaurant.” I think there’s a pretty good fan base and seekers of “greasy spoons,” however, the term is probably more often used as a derogatory and Mother’s didn’t quite fit that bill — nor was it the aim of the owners.

I think a less negative description would have better served the piece. Perhaps one that wouldn’t have delivered a gut punch to me, the descendants of Mary Alice James (“Mother,’’) the hard-working employees and the patrons of that restaurant. All of whom, I would venture, considered “Mother’s” a nice, family- style restaurant.

I look forward to visiting “Mother Chuckers” and I wish all the best that a thriving, successful business can offer to the new proprietors, and I hope that your newspaper will be kinder to their families and employees when describing their business after they’ve retired or passed away.

Editor’s Note: Harrison is the granddaughter to “Mother” Mary Alice James.

