Your View: No opinions or popular words

This newspaper is blatantly regurgitating the press’s party line.
You’d think after living here for a thousand years they would have learned something, people flip channels, but like a good soldier they keep trying…. after all, it’s fashionable. On second thought, that might be giving them too much credit.
On Friday, Oct. 8, they published the liberal talking points by the Associated Press with a headline “Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results.” What a joke. It’s selling the new insurrection thing, you know, the thing that used to be called a demonstration of normal pissed off people, the Constitution encourages people to demonstrate. If you research the group-think authors (Jalonick Tucker and Long) that wrote the piece you’d get the feeling like I did that they’re the problem, with the so-called press — who doesn’t report, but gives their liberal opinions or other’s opinions which is even worse.
I read the group’s Twitter posts, figured out where they’ve actually had a job and where they got educated. Sick. Back to my point, I wish we had a real press again, I miss those stinkers. I’ve been reading old public school history books like, “Tennessee its Growth and Progress” by Robert H. White, 1947, and old newspaper articles just to get good news and press and it’s amazing what’s actually happening around us today that we’re missing.
Hey Bristol newspaper, stop with the opinions and publish the facts worthy of history, worth my reading. Forget the internet; facts worthy of history aren’t easily found on the internet. The internet is shifting hearsay entertainment. Everything on the internet is processed at the reader’s educational and experience level. Avoid publishing articles that use popular words. Opinions and popular words belong to the obituaries.