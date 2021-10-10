 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: No opinions or popular words
0 comments

Your View: No opinions or popular words

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This newspaper is blatantly regurgitating the press’s party line.

You’d think after living here for a thousand years they would have learned something, people flip channels, but like a good soldier they keep trying…. after all, it’s fashionable. On second thought, that might be giving them too much credit.

On Friday, Oct. 8, they published the liberal talking points by the Associated Press with a headline “Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results.” What a joke. It’s selling the new insurrection thing, you know, the thing that used to be called a demonstration of normal pissed off people, the Constitution encourages people to demonstrate. If you research the group-think authors (Jalonick Tucker and Long) that wrote the piece you’d get the feeling like I did that they’re the problem, with the so-called press — who doesn’t report, but gives their liberal opinions or other’s opinions which is even worse.

I read the group’s Twitter posts, figured out where they’ve actually had a job and where they got educated. Sick. Back to my point, I wish we had a real press again, I miss those stinkers. I’ve been reading old public school history books like, “Tennessee its Growth and Progress” by Robert H. White, 1947, and old newspaper articles just to get good news and press and it’s amazing what’s actually happening around us today that we’re missing.

Hey Bristol newspaper, stop with the opinions and publish the facts worthy of history, worth my reading. Forget the internet; facts worthy of history aren’t easily found on the internet. The internet is shifting hearsay entertainment. Everything on the internet is processed at the reader’s educational and experience level. Avoid publishing articles that use popular words. Opinions and popular words belong to the obituaries.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic? In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. This has been a real eye-opener.

Letters

Your View: Move monument to Veterans Park to honor all veterans

I am a citizen of Washington County interested in the history of the Confederate monument to be moved for expansion of the courthouse. I hope the town and county leaders with agree upon an appropriate location for this statue at Veterans Park that will honor all our veterans.

Letters

Your View: We must question government to avoid another Afghanistan

I served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2006. Now I look at Afghanistan and wonder if I’ve wasted my life. We citizens need to start questioning our government and making them accountable. It’s our job, and until we start doing our job correctly, we get exactly what we deserve.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts