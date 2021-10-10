Your View: No opinions or popular words

This newspaper is blatantly regurgitating the press’s party line.

You’d think after living here for a thousand years they would have learned something, people flip channels, but like a good soldier they keep trying…. after all, it’s fashionable. On second thought, that might be giving them too much credit.

On Friday, Oct. 8, they published the liberal talking points by the Associated Press with a headline “Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results.” What a joke. It’s selling the new insurrection thing, you know, the thing that used to be called a demonstration of normal pissed off people, the Constitution encourages people to demonstrate. If you research the group-think authors (Jalonick Tucker and Long) that wrote the piece you’d get the feeling like I did that they’re the problem, with the so-called press — who doesn’t report, but gives their liberal opinions or other’s opinions which is even worse.