Your View | Naming the new school on the hill

When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Maybe the Bristol Virginia School Board should follow the example set by their counterparts in Bristol, Tennessee and not use a person’s name for a school building — thus Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
There are a number of possibilities for the new school in Bristol, Virginia.
Some of the possibilities are Bristol Virginia East Elementary School; Public School Number 4 since it will be the newest of the four schools that will be left; Bristol, Virginia Intermediate School; or Highland View Elementary School.
I am not giving preference to this present school but the name is descriptive of the “view” from the hill (where the new school will stand) of the “Highlands” of Virginia.
Good luck to the School Board in this endeavor.
- Iconic downtown Marion building demolished after crash
- Pedestrian killed on I-81 Sunday identified
- VHSL ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Hurley, Honaker, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell, Union, J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Wise Central among preseason winners
- Car crashes into Happy's in Marion, shuts down portion of Main Street
- Identity of toddler who fell from vehicle and died has been released
- PREP ROUNDUP: Late touchdowns lead Richlands past Grundy
- Localities are big winners with $50K each after first month of casino operation
- County commissioner makes school staff pay raises an issue
- Man found dead at Abingdon train depot
- Science Hill's Kellen Hensley is a snap at center
- PREP SOFTBALL: Tommy Harmon is new head coach at John Battle
- Tennessee High legend Bibee back in Bristol to help with reunion for ‘72 team
- CASEY: Adventures in backyard pot farming, part 4 — we have buds!
- Man who hijacked school bus full of children, buried them in van is being released
- Two SWVA sheriffs surprised to learn they are listed as members of national political group
Of course, you could allow the citizens of Bristol, Virginia, the opportunity to suggest names for the new school if you dare.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!