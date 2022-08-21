Your View | Naming the new school on the hill

When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Maybe the Bristol Virginia School Board should follow the example set by their counterparts in Bristol, Tennessee and not use a person’s name for a school building — thus Bristol Tennessee Middle School.

There are a number of possibilities for the new school in Bristol, Virginia.

Some of the possibilities are Bristol Virginia East Elementary School; Public School Number 4 since it will be the newest of the four schools that will be left; Bristol, Virginia Intermediate School; or Highland View Elementary School.

I am not giving preference to this present school but the name is descriptive of the “view” from the hill (where the new school will stand) of the “Highlands” of Virginia.

Good luck to the School Board in this endeavor.

Of course, you could allow the citizens of Bristol, Virginia, the opportunity to suggest names for the new school if you dare.