Your View: Move monument to Veterans Park to honor all veterans

I am a citizen of Washington County who is interested in the history of the Confederate monument that must be moved for expansion of the courthouse facilities.

Old newspapers reveal that Confederate veterans began efforts for a memorial in 1905. They were supported by the Daughters of the Confederacy and the Board of Supervisors. With $4,000, they were able to secure the services of the prominent sculptor, William Sievers.

The statue was erected in the middle of Main Street in front of the courthouse in May 1907 and dedicated on June 3, 1908. In dedicating the statue, Judge [John A.] Buchanan said, “That ragged and tattered uniform tells of limbs chilled by cold and of unshod and bleeding feet as he marched and fought to guard homes of poverty and want — where children begged for food.”

Judge Buchanan could speak for the “common foot soldier” as he served as a private in a Virginia unit, was taken prisoner at Gettysburg and was a POW for two years.