 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Move monument to Veterans Park to honor all veterans
0 comments

Your View: Move monument to Veterans Park to honor all veterans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am a citizen of Washington County who is interested in the history of the Confederate monument that must be moved for expansion of the courthouse facilities.

Old newspapers reveal that Confederate veterans began efforts for a memorial in 1905. They were supported by the Daughters of the Confederacy and the Board of Supervisors. With $4,000, they were able to secure the services of the prominent sculptor, William Sievers.

The statue was erected in the middle of Main Street in front of the courthouse in May 1907 and dedicated on June 3, 1908. In dedicating the statue, Judge [John A.] Buchanan said, “That ragged and tattered uniform tells of limbs chilled by cold and of unshod and bleeding feet as he marched and fought to guard homes of poverty and want — where children begged for food.”

Judge Buchanan could speak for the “common foot soldier” as he served as a private in a Virginia unit, was taken prisoner at Gettysburg and was a POW for two years.

In his closing remarks, Judge Buchanan said, “To the young men and maidens gathered here today, to this generation it calls to you to cherish and emulate the virtues of the men and women of that day, to follow their example and serve your country in peace as they served in war, and to hand down to coming generations unimpaired the rights and liberties inherited by you.”

The back side of the statue shows a woman in bronze with the inscriptions, “our mothers, wives, daughters and sisters,” a dedication to the family members of the common soldier who also suffered.

I hope that the town and county leaders with agree upon an appropriate location for this statue at Veterans Park that will honor all our veterans.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic? In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. This has been a real eye-opener.

Letters

Your View: We must question government to avoid another Afghanistan

I served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2006. Now I look at Afghanistan and wonder if I’ve wasted my life. We citizens need to start questioning our government and making them accountable. It’s our job, and until we start doing our job correctly, we get exactly what we deserve.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts