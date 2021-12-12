Your View | Morgan Griffith skews facts on COVID

Another op-ed from our esteemed congressman in which COVID facts are skewed and an opportunity missed to educate his constituents.

Interesting that the only administration official mentioned was a Trump appointee, one who may have been part of the crowd who concealed his positive test and enabled the spread he caused to about 300 other people.

The mention of “exhausted health care workers” has existed since the pandemic began, worsening because too many unvaccinated people continue to overtake hospital beds and staff attention.

Mandating hospital staff be vaccinated is an effort to reduce their burnout and offer protection for all hospitalized patients. Furthermore, since the early days of the pandemic, needed surgeries and preventive services have been postponed because of the soaring rate and critical care needed by COVID admissions.

Unvaccinated staff members have very likely contributed to the spread of infection and all its consequences, staff burnout being clearly one of them. At this point in time, more than 90% of hospital admissions are unvaccinated people.

Two other things are also clear. Morgan Griffith is simply against anything initiated by President Biden, and supporting his party’s misinformation and lies takes precedence over concern for his constituents. Otherwise he would be educating us with the dreadful numbers of infections, deaths, and continuing hospitalizations among the 9th District’s undervaccinated population.