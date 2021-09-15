 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Morgan Griffith should not disparage FEMA workers in government
0 comments

Your View: Morgan Griffith should not disparage FEMA workers in government

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In reference to the recent flooding in Hurley, Virginia, Congressman Morgan Griffith is quoted on wcyb.com as stating local state agencies have not finished compiling their reports for FEMA, and then adds, “I will do everything I can, but sometimes the bean counters which are in another state or not from Virginia, they’re the ones that work for FEMA, sometimes we don’t see eye to eye.”

“Bean counters?” Is this Morgan Griffith’s opinion of government employees? Simply put, it reveals Morgan Griffith’s absolute lack of respect for the people tasked with making sense of and putting into place the laws enacted by the Morgan Griffiths of the world. Morgan Griffith’s use of the term “bean counters” exemplifies his arrogance born out of narcissism. What belittling names does Morgan Griffith use for truck drivers, teachers, farmers or ethnic groups?

Morgan Griffith deflects blame from himself before there is any blame to assign. If FEMA doesn’t approve aid for the residents of Hurley, rest assured it wasn’t his fault, and he tried to warn us. Perhaps Morgan Griffith already knows what FEMA’s determination will be.

Morgan Griffith is using an all too familiar playbook. Give the other side a derogatory name. Suggest and hype situations that haven’t occurred. Blame someone, anyone else. It sounds as if he plans to profit politically if the Hurley flood doesn’t meet FEMA guidelines for assistance by introducing us to evil, nameless “bean counters” from another state. Profit by suggesting the residents of Hurley should blame these “bean counters” from “the government.” Morgan Griffith should be “the government” for the Ninth District. The people of Hurley deserve better. The people of the Ninth District deserve better. Virginia deserves better. America deserves better. These “bean counters” have sent a federal paycheck to Morgan Griffith for too many years.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic? In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. This has been a real eye-opener.

Letters

Your View: We must question government to avoid another Afghanistan

I served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2006. Now I look at Afghanistan and wonder if I’ve wasted my life. We citizens need to start questioning our government and making them accountable. It’s our job, and until we start doing our job correctly, we get exactly what we deserve.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts