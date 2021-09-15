Your View: Morgan Griffith should not disparage FEMA workers in government

In reference to the recent flooding in Hurley, Virginia, Congressman Morgan Griffith is quoted on wcyb.com as stating local state agencies have not finished compiling their reports for FEMA, and then adds, “I will do everything I can, but sometimes the bean counters which are in another state or not from Virginia, they’re the ones that work for FEMA, sometimes we don’t see eye to eye.”

“Bean counters?” Is this Morgan Griffith’s opinion of government employees? Simply put, it reveals Morgan Griffith’s absolute lack of respect for the people tasked with making sense of and putting into place the laws enacted by the Morgan Griffiths of the world. Morgan Griffith’s use of the term “bean counters” exemplifies his arrogance born out of narcissism. What belittling names does Morgan Griffith use for truck drivers, teachers, farmers or ethnic groups?

Morgan Griffith deflects blame from himself before there is any blame to assign. If FEMA doesn’t approve aid for the residents of Hurley, rest assured it wasn’t his fault, and he tried to warn us. Perhaps Morgan Griffith already knows what FEMA’s determination will be.

Morgan Griffith is using an all too familiar playbook. Give the other side a derogatory name. Suggest and hype situations that haven’t occurred. Blame someone, anyone else. It sounds as if he plans to profit politically if the Hurley flood doesn’t meet FEMA guidelines for assistance by introducing us to evil, nameless “bean counters” from another state. Profit by suggesting the residents of Hurley should blame these “bean counters” from “the government.” Morgan Griffith should be “the government” for the Ninth District. The people of Hurley deserve better. The people of the Ninth District deserve better. Virginia deserves better. America deserves better. These “bean counters” have sent a federal paycheck to Morgan Griffith for too many years.