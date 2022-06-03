 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | More than thoughts and prayers

How many children, as well as adults, have to die before the spineless legislators in Washington and state capitols stand up against the powerful gun lobby?

They should be ashamed of their inaction. The only thing they can offer the victims are “thoughts and prayers.” Well, that doesn’t heal and certainly does not bring back the dead. Now there are some in Washington jumping on the mental health issue, well that by itself will not be the remedy. That’s just a way around of dancing around the money boys of the gun lobby.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has had a gun bill on his desk for two years and won’t bring it up for vote in the senate. Inaction.

Look at other countries around the world, the U.S. has many times over the number of mass shootings. Our love of guns is like no other. It’s time we as a civilized country, I use that term loosely, outlaw the AR-15 assault rifle and high-capacity magazines. Those weapons’ soul purpose is to kill people. It is not a hunting rifle.

I do support gun ownership for responsible people for hunting and sport shooting. Too many have bought into the NRA scare tactics. We need laws for responsible gun ownership, not thoughts and prayers.

You think it cannot happen in your neighborhood? Ask the people of Uvalde, Texas if they thought it could happen there.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

