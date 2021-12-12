 Skip to main content
Your View | Monuments should be moved but displayed as art, history
Your View | Monuments should be moved but displayed as art, history

The December 8 edition of the Herald Courier described the plan to melt down Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue and recast it into a new “Swords into Plowshares” work at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Whereas such an action might suitably underline the inappropriateness of publicly glorifying a traitor to the USA and might poetically assuage Charlottesville’s (and the country’s) heartfelt wounds of recent genesis, I believe that its destruction is a mistake and sets an unfortunate precedent. However odious flaunting the image of the prime military defender of slavery may be, nevertheless the statue is a significant work of art and is an artifact of real history — both of the Civil War and of early 20th-century cultural attitudes.

I feel that whereas the statue should certainly be removed from this public place, it and its like should not be obliterated as if the reasons for their existence had never been, but should be preserved and displayed as art and history in an accessible public institution with appropriate contextual explanation and lessons for humanity associated with it.

