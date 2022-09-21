 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Model policies are disappointing

I am disappointed yet not surprised at our governor’s “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia Public Schools.”  

The reported statement delivered by spokesman Macaulay Porter says, “It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students.” This is a staggering piece of hypocrisy as the policy does nothing but impose the governor’s ideologies on other people.

In addition, I see the governor is taking his one-trick pony on the road to spread the word of parents’ rights to other states.  Virginians can take solace in providing the governor with a policy he can point to on the campaign trail, as there are votes to harvest.

