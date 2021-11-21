 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View | Merging of city and county schools should be considered
0 comments

Your View | Merging of city and county schools should be considered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago while returning home after a night shift, I turned onto the street where I live and discovered a fuel tank on a trailer leaking.

I called 911 and provided the necessary information. The dispatcher informed me that they would send someone as soon as possible, but all Bristol, Virginia firemen and equipment were working a church fire. In less than 10 minutes, two Washington County, Virginia fire engines arrived to take care of the situation. I want to express my thanks for their quick response. This is an excellent example of mutual cooperation of municipalities.

Most political leaders praise cooperation and see it as beneficial.

Are there more opportunities for further cooperation? Absolutely!

Does Bristol, Virginia have opportunities now? Possibly.

Bristol, Virginia needs a new elementary school. Many options have been explored, and building next to Van Pelt Elementary seems to be the city’s choice. But there is another option that has a lot of potential.

The merger of Bristol City schools and Washington County schools could be beneficial to both. Bristol needs buildings for its students. Washington County may have room to accommodate these students. Both localities have lost population which includes students. This option should be explored to see how costs compare and how it could benefit the students from both localities.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Bristol is becoming a dump beyond just the landfill

After months of stench from the dump, I feel sorry for the people who live nearby, but putting signs in the yard that say “Dump the Dump” will do nothing. People drive along and throw their trash out the window. Instead of picking it up, the city mows it into a thousand pieces.

Letters

Your View | Griffith’s silence on vaccines is deafening

COVID outbreaks rage on, spread largely among and by the unvaccinated, jamming hospitals, delaying recovery and creating chaos in schools and workplaces. But Congressman Morgan Griffith remains silent, choosing instead to champion the “rights” of the vaccine resisters.

Letters

Your View | Youngkin is bad for Appalachia

There has never been a more pressing need for the federal government to provide aid to rebuild Appalachia/Southwest Virginia coal country communities and for federal/state funding to rebuild Appalachian public schools. Glenn Youngkin does not support either of these initiatives.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts