Your View | Merging of city and county schools should be considered

A few weeks ago while returning home after a night shift, I turned onto the street where I live and discovered a fuel tank on a trailer leaking.

I called 911 and provided the necessary information. The dispatcher informed me that they would send someone as soon as possible, but all Bristol, Virginia firemen and equipment were working a church fire. In less than 10 minutes, two Washington County, Virginia fire engines arrived to take care of the situation. I want to express my thanks for their quick response. This is an excellent example of mutual cooperation of municipalities.

Most political leaders praise cooperation and see it as beneficial.

Are there more opportunities for further cooperation? Absolutely!

Does Bristol, Virginia have opportunities now? Possibly.

Bristol, Virginia needs a new elementary school. Many options have been explored, and building next to Van Pelt Elementary seems to be the city’s choice. But there is another option that has a lot of potential.

The merger of Bristol City schools and Washington County schools could be beneficial to both. Bristol needs buildings for its students. Washington County may have room to accommodate these students. Both localities have lost population which includes students. This option should be explored to see how costs compare and how it could benefit the students from both localities.