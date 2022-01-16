 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Medicare for all would cut costs, expand access to care

  • 0

Many of us in Northeast Tennessee realize that the health care system in our country is broken.

We also agree with the editorial from the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 4 that emphasized the inequities in our country that are only getting worse.

Additionally, according to the Associated Press in Dec. 1, 2021, the Tennessee Medicaid Program or Tenncare continues to underpay some hospitals that treat the neediest patients, while disregarding a state law regarding how hospitals are paid. However, there are solutions.

Some solutions are in place such as more people signing up for health coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces due to increased government subsidies which made the premiums more affordable and enhanced outreach efforts which connected more people to insurance options. Our patriotic goal should be to have the best health care in the world. Our loved ones should not die younger than they have to.

Physicians for a National Health Program support universal coverage, equitable funding for hospitals and a strong public health infrastructure through Medicare for All. You and I could visit the doctor or hospital of our choice, without co-pays or deductibles.

People are also reading…

By eliminating the profits, wastes and denials of commercial insurance, Medicare for All would save approximately $600 billion per year while expanding coverage for all of us.

The most recent legislation, H.R. 1976 was introduced March of 2021. You can read it at https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1976.

If you agree with this bill, contact your representatives in Congress and ask them to support this effort to improve our health care in our great country.

When my husband’s mother was hospitalized for breast cancer treatment, his father incurred a medical debt that took 25 years to pay off. We need to eliminate horror stories like his for the good of all.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts