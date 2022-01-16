Your View | Medicare for all would cut costs, expand access to care

Many of us in Northeast Tennessee realize that the health care system in our country is broken.

We also agree with the editorial from the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 4 that emphasized the inequities in our country that are only getting worse.

Additionally, according to the Associated Press in Dec. 1, 2021, the Tennessee Medicaid Program or Tenncare continues to underpay some hospitals that treat the neediest patients, while disregarding a state law regarding how hospitals are paid. However, there are solutions.

Some solutions are in place such as more people signing up for health coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces due to increased government subsidies which made the premiums more affordable and enhanced outreach efforts which connected more people to insurance options. Our patriotic goal should be to have the best health care in the world. Our loved ones should not die younger than they have to.

Physicians for a National Health Program support universal coverage, equitable funding for hospitals and a strong public health infrastructure through Medicare for All. You and I could visit the doctor or hospital of our choice, without co-pays or deductibles.

By eliminating the profits, wastes and denials of commercial insurance, Medicare for All would save approximately $600 billion per year while expanding coverage for all of us.

The most recent legislation, H.R. 1976 was introduced March of 2021. You can read it at https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1976.

If you agree with this bill, contact your representatives in Congress and ask them to support this effort to improve our health care in our great country.

When my husband’s mother was hospitalized for breast cancer treatment, his father incurred a medical debt that took 25 years to pay off. We need to eliminate horror stories like his for the good of all.