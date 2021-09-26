 Skip to main content
Your View: McAuliffe has a solid record on helping law enforcement
Your View: McAuliffe has a solid record on helping law enforcement

What is that sheriff in the Youngkin political ad talking about?

Everyone knows that across Virginia the deputies (and school teachers and some at the prisons) got a much needed, unheard 5% pay raise.

The sheriff’s deputies will get a $3,000 bonus in December. Last December there was a $500 bonus. Families with young children get $300 per month for a child under 6, up to $3,000 per child of that age. There is $250 per month for others under the age of 18.

No Republicans voted for the CARES Act that President Biden got passed. This money flowed to the states. Northam sent much of it out to localities and it helped fund the 5% raises. Our county supervisors did not have to make the across the board cuts that they had projected earlier.

McAuliffe has a record of supporting the police and always mindful of keeping communities safe. Terry McAuliffe said what is being said is rhetoric. Terry says he has a record — look at his record.

This was in response to a deputy sheriff in Roanoke when the deputy said he did not believe him. Defund the police is the rhetoric of the opposition, and it does not ring true.

