Your View: Matney: 'Lawn Boy' was listed as juvenile book before being moved

When I first found out the book “Lawn Boy,” written by Jonathan Evison, was in the public library, I found it online at the Glade Spring Library, and it was listed in the juvenile section.

I then posted on Facebook, and after some phone calls, the book was then listed in the adult section.

There are 150 LGBTQ books in the library. I have not said anything about those books.

Why did this author name his book “Lawn Boy”? There are two great children’s books called “Lawn Boy.” This book won an award for being the most read adult book by children.

This book is about grooming children. It is about normalizing child sex in our society. One section has fourth graders having sex at church camp.

Twenty years ago, publishers would not have published this book. Why fight so hard over one book? That makes me wonder about the culture of our current library in Washington County. One parent spoke to the Board of Supervisors about the very nature and the push in the library to sponsor this book, critical race theory and other grooming books.

The thing that everyone forgets about the Washington County Library is that it is funded by taxpayers, and most of the funding comes from Washington County. That means your tax dollars are paying for this and other materials. Tell me who gets a thrill reading about child sex?

Why are our local library officials so determined to keep this book in the library?

My wife and I are members of the Friends of the Library, and both of us have served on the library board. I used to love the library; now I am afraid for our children.

I am a Christian and know Jesus Christ would want me to speak to protect children.