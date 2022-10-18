 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Martin has state's interest in mind

FILE - Dr. Jason Martin listens to a question during an interview July 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Martin. The Republican told reporters earlier this week that he's focused on being governor.

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

Dr. Jason Martin has observed several critical decisions our governor has made in the last four years were not in the best interest of average Tennesseans.

With that in mind, Martin has decided to run for governor.  If elected, he will take on the following important issues.

1. Education:  Per the state constitution, local rule should have final authority to determine a school's curriculum and staffing needs.  Local concerns should be addressed by local people impacted.

2.  Right to Work:  Do not lock all your workplace choices into the state constitution.  Vote no on Amendment 1.

3.  Medicaid expansion (The Affordable Care Act): Since the current governor did not accept the federal government's Medicaid expansion, the State of Tennessee has lost $3.4 million dollars a day in federal funds. To date, that totals $5.5 billion dollars. Those lost dollars could have stayed home to help average Tennesseans receive better health care.

Dr. Martin exhibits leadership, honesty, compassion, integrity and the ability to bring all people together for the common good, not to serve private interest groups.

