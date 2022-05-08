Your View | Mark Matney’s elected job is to assess county’s taxes, not public library books

Mark Matney (commissioner of revenue for Washington County, Virginia) should realize he is paid by Washington County, and his harangue against the Library Board and its decision to do its job is not only a slap in the face of our county supervisors who appoint that board, but are Matney’s boss as well, but the taxpayers of this county who have enough sense to decide whether they want to read a book or not.

Matney is a constitutional officer, which means his place as an elected public official is to serve all the citizens of Washington County, including those he calls “woke” and “snowflakes,” since they pay taxes like everyone else.

As a constitutional officer, it is his sworn duty to uphold the laws of this country, and abide by the separation of church and state, which does not allow weekly prayer meetings overseen by invited local ministers to our government offices. Not everyone who lives in Washington County is a straight white conservative Christian, but is a human being who deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of Matney’s own personal beliefs.

His “not saying anything” about the 150 LGBTQ books in our library speaks loudly that he would like to tear those books from the shelves along with “Lawn Boy” as well.

I wonder how Mr. Matney has time to perform his elected office duties while telling the library how to run its business, open his new “patriot” retail store, and make his views known on Facebook.

The last time I checked, his main official duty was to assess taxes across this county.

Since Washington County is facing an additional $6 million debt with the new courthouse construction, I would think this would be his focus instead of trolling for “dirty” books in the library.