Your View | Many candidates' ideas lack logic

As election day nears, the illogic of many candidates becomes more apparent.

There are a sizable number of candidates running for office who will depend on an election system they claim is fraudulent; their election victory or loss will be meaningless.

Our governor wants to make a special law allowing drug sellers to be accused of murder. This mindset demands that tobacco sellers are murderers, gun sellers are murderers, distracted drivers are murderers – the list goes on. Current law enables persons to be convicted of murder when they did indeed commit the act. Inflating our list of laws in pursuit of votes is irresponsible.

Whatever your stance on logic or law, be an active member of our community and vote.