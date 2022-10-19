 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Many candidates' ideas lack logic

  • 0
Letter to editor meta

As election day nears, the illogic of many candidates becomes more apparent. 

There are a sizable number of candidates running for office who will depend on an election system they claim is fraudulent; their election victory or loss will be meaningless. 

Our governor wants to make a special law allowing drug sellers to be accused of murder.  This mindset demands that tobacco sellers are murderers, gun sellers are murderers, distracted drivers are murderers – the list goes on.  Current law enables persons to be convicted of murder when they did indeed commit the act.  Inflating our list of laws in pursuit of votes is irresponsible.

Whatever your stance on logic or law, be an active member of our community and vote.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts