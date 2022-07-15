Your View | Looking for long-term vision

Representative Morgan Griffith needs to have a new eyeglasses prescription that will improve his long vision.
The idea of bringing back fossil fuel employment from the early 20th century has no validity today. The power companies are not behind that thought. People concerned with our environment are not behind that thought. Utility rate payers are not behind that thought. I believe the coal and oil companies are behind that thought — as is our Representative Griffith.
A livable climate and sustainable existence require plans and long vision instead of the same old thing.