Your View: Local Republicans didn't vote for bill that is a complete win for Tennessee

Tennessee is about to get a bunch of money.

Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will give Tennessee $5.8 billion to improve highways, $302 million for bridge replacements and $630 million to improve public transportation. (I hope some of that will get Amtrak to Bristol.)

And all of these projects will put more Tennesseans to work.

This bill is a complete win for Tennessee.

Whom do we have to thank for this much-needed windfall?

Not Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty or Diana Harshbarger. They all voted no to giving our state $6 million.

So why is it that all of Tennessee’s Republican representatives in Washington voted against this bill?

Right now, they don’t seem to care about working for Tennessee or Tennesseans. They just want to block any action in Washington, including bipartisan bills like this one, because a Democratic president might get some credit. (They also all voted against Biden's American Rescue Plan: stimulus checks, extension of jobless aid, expansion of the child tax credit, money for schools, increase in food aid, student loan forgiveness, help for businesses, but they surely do tout the help the rescue plan provided.)