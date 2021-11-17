Your View: Local Republicans didn't vote for bill that is a complete win for Tennessee

Tennessee is about to get a bunch of money.
Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will give Tennessee $5.8 billion to improve highways, $302 million for bridge replacements and $630 million to improve public transportation. (I hope some of that will get Amtrak to Bristol.)
And all of these projects will put more Tennesseans to work.
This bill is a complete win for Tennessee.
Whom do we have to thank for this much-needed windfall?
Not Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty or Diana Harshbarger. They all voted no to giving our state $6 million.
So why is it that all of Tennessee’s Republican representatives in Washington voted against this bill?
Right now, they don’t seem to care about working for Tennessee or Tennesseans. They just want to block any action in Washington, including bipartisan bills like this one, because a Democratic president might get some credit. (They also all voted against Biden's American Rescue Plan: stimulus checks, extension of jobless aid, expansion of the child tax credit, money for schools, increase in food aid, student loan forgiveness, help for businesses, but they surely do tout the help the rescue plan provided.)
I want my elected officials to work together to help people in my state. I want them to actually do some work instead of disappearing until it’s time to show up on the Senate or House floor, where they vote no to the work others have done.
Tennessee Republicans need to work for the good of Tennessee instead of hanging out in their offices or making television appearances to bad-mouth their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.
The time for obstructionist tactics in Washington is over.
Will someone please tell Blackburn, Hagerty and Harshbarger?