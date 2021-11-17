 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Local Republicans didn't vote for bill that is a complete win for Tennessee
0 comments

Your View: Local Republicans didn't vote for bill that is a complete win for Tennessee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tennessee is about to get a bunch of money.

Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will give Tennessee $5.8 billion to improve highways, $302 million for bridge replacements and $630 million to improve public transportation. (I hope some of that will get Amtrak to Bristol.)

And all of these projects will put more Tennesseans to work.

This bill is a complete win for Tennessee.

Whom do we have to thank for this much-needed windfall?

Not Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty or Diana Harshbarger. They all voted no to giving our state $6 million.

So why is it that all of Tennessee’s Republican representatives in Washington voted against this bill?

Right now, they don’t seem to care about working for Tennessee or Tennesseans. They just want to block any action in Washington, including bipartisan bills like this one, because a Democratic president might get some credit. (They also all voted against Biden's American Rescue Plan: stimulus checks, extension of jobless aid, expansion of the child tax credit, money for schools, increase in food aid, student loan forgiveness, help for businesses, but they surely do tout the help the rescue plan provided.)

I want my elected officials to work together to help people in my state. I want them to actually do some work instead of disappearing until it’s time to show up on the Senate or House floor, where they vote no to the work others have done.

Tennessee Republicans need to work for the good of Tennessee instead of hanging out in their offices or making television appearances to bad-mouth their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

The time for obstructionist tactics in Washington is over.

Will someone please tell Blackburn, Hagerty and Harshbarger?

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Bristol is becoming a dump beyond just the landfill

After months of stench from the dump, I feel sorry for the people who live nearby, but putting signs in the yard that say “Dump the Dump” will do nothing. People drive along and throw their trash out the window. Instead of picking it up, the city mows it into a thousand pieces.

Letters

Your View | Youngkin is bad for Appalachia

There has never been a more pressing need for the federal government to provide aid to rebuild Appalachia/Southwest Virginia coal country communities and for federal/state funding to rebuild Appalachian public schools. Glenn Youngkin does not support either of these initiatives.

Letters

Your View | Why did I serve?

When I signed up to defend America by joining the U.S. Army at age 17, doing my time and being discharged honorably but disabled, the government promised certain things to me. As a vet, I have been treated terribly and ignored by the VA Medical Center. Why did I serve?

Letters

Your View | Griffith’s silence on vaccines is deafening

COVID outbreaks rage on, spread largely among and by the unvaccinated, jamming hospitals, delaying recovery and creating chaos in schools and workplaces. But Congressman Morgan Griffith remains silent, choosing instead to champion the “rights” of the vaccine resisters.

Letters

Your View | Honoring the Hellfighters

The 369th infantry regiment also known as the Harlem Hellfighters was a Black regiment in a segregated U.S. Army that spent more time in combat than any other during World War I. At the war’s end, they came home to racism and lynching. This is a story our children need to be told.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts