Your View | Local Democrats don't listen to 'regular folk'

When I pulled into my local polling place in Moccasin Tuesday I noticed two things, a lot of vehicles in the small parking area and six Griffith campaign signs but one thing was missing, a DeVaughan campaign sign.

My aunt turned to me and said something along the lines of, “She cared so little about us rural voters that she didn’t even put up a sign here.” I don’t think I’ve laughed so hard in my life because that’s exactly how I’ve felt about the Democrats and DeVaughan this entire election cycle.

Nobody seemed to want to listen to us “regular folk” when we talked about the issues that we cared about. If you tried to comment on DeVaughan’s page asking questions or criticizing what you were seeing from her campaign, you either had your comments deleted or were blocked completely. I know this because I was one of the people she blocked.

Local Democrat committees threatened to ban people from pages for voicing their opinions, Democrats privately messaged radio/podcast hosts to tell them they didn’t like people going on and being critical of the Democrat party or telling their stories. It honestly felt like your opinion didn’t matter if you weren’t highly educated, wealthy, popular or a paying member of party committees.

While I’m typing this, DeVaughan has currently lost by around 115,000 votes. I truly hope this is a lesson to Democrats. We’re tired of a party that refuses to listen to us. We’re tired of hearing that we have to vote a certain way or Democracy will end. We’re tired of blue collar workers being overlooked because we don’t fit the typical Democrat persona. Saying “I told you so” has never felt so sweet.

Brandon Moore | Lebanon, Virginia