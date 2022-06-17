Your View | Live theater is back

The performing arts are taking bigger and bolder steps to draw you back to a show after the long intermission.

The stakes are high because we want to convince you there is nothing that fills you up like live performance. Count on your community theatre to pour into a show with everything we have knowing it carries an awful lot of responsibility, not only for its success, but the future of opening nights.

Precious resources are used to create sets, costumes, props, music, and even marketing campaigns so our community can enjoy the power of a shared experience and the incredible talent of our region.

At Theatre Bristol, we estimate our gains as a nonprofit performing arts organization have been set back about six years because of the pandemic. Financially the impact is great, but most pressing is enticing audiences to the theatre, readjusting back to lives filled with rehearsal or an evening out on the town.

Economic impact reports tell us how vital theatre is for a thriving community. We know quality community theatre even adds to opinions about a community, measuring opportunities for entertainment and opportunities for themselves and their children.

We’re making the most of the opportunity to put everything we have in the spotlight. Theatre Bristol is finally back with a major production on the big stage at The Paramount Center for the Arts. On June 17, The Sound of Music opens with a cast and crew of 50 in eight performances for only two weekends.

Actors have been rehearsing under the guidance of the director, the costumer is back to cutting and sewing costumes, the choreographer teaching dances, the set designer and props master and team are cutting, painting, and constructing, along with even more talented volunteers on and off stage. There’s also the marketing efforts, utilities, raw materials, paint, so much paint, even with the support of generous community members. The hills are alive with the sound of music in our community.

We’re not the only ones taking the chance hoping that you will go online and buy tickets to a show or stop by the box office.

The Johnson City Community Theatre is opening up in July with Grease for its first show since the pandemic. Kingsport Theatre Guild is preparing to present Noises Off, Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is preparing for its 1940s USO production, and our professional Barter Theatre has the favorite, 9 to 5 and much more.

Community theater needs its community. As we stage our revival and strive for extra bows, the very best way you can support your theatre is to buy a ticket, or two, see a show, and come away filled with the magic of live performance.

Our voices are warmed up, our mics have been checked, and we are ready to find our spotlight.

Play a role in live performance so we can thrive and say like our founder Cathy DeCaterina, “On with the show!”