Your View: Littering on the Creeper Trail ruins our region's beautiful scenery

Glad so many are going outside, but let’s be straight. Not all of you deserve to be outside.

As someone who lives within walking distance to the Creeper Trail, I’m amazed always by the amounts of masks (new thing), plastics and other various trash on the trail.

It’s great more people are getting outside and changing their lives through the improved health and wellness that comes with activity, but at what cost to our lands?

Just a reminder, next time you dispose of your mask or plastics on the Creeper Trail, remember all things roll downhill, so all that garbage will end up in our beautiful waterways. Also, bikers should be courteous to all they meet on foot.

I’m not nice to parents who let their 12-year-old run me over because their busy “enjoying the scenery.”

Last but not least, as the main news source in our region, it would be great to see the Bristol Herald Courier publish stories also explaining responsible outdoor ethics like “leave no trace” if you are going to indirectly encourage people to use our lands. We can all use every trail in our beautiful area without scattering trash or endangering people due to not being taught how to “share the trail.”

